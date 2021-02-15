



The police have arraigned a 26-year-old man, Abu Adams, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for stealing 165 Samsung phones, worth N11.6 million.

The defendant, charged with theft on Monday, under Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Adams committed the offence on January 16 at 7:00 am., at Isaac John Street GRA, Ikeja.





Mr. Emuerhi said the defendant stole 165 Samsung phones, valued at N11.6 million, belonging to Nelson Nigeria Ltd.

“Adams entered the shop and stole the items from where they were kept,” the prosecutor said.

The Chief Magistrate, J. A. Adegun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case until March 1 for further hearing.