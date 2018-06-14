The Police in Osun State on Thursday, arraigned one Micheal Adesina, 40, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly maltreating his wife.

Adesina, who resides at Akui area of Ile-Ife, Osun, was arraigned on two counts of maltreatment and Failure to supply necessaries.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Monday around 11am at Akui area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the accused beat up his wife and has failed to provide for their two children.

According to him, the offence contravened section 339 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2003.

NAN reports that under Section 339, any person who, being charged with the duty of providing for another the necessaries of life, without lawful excuse fails to do so, whereby the life of that other person is or is likely to be endangered, or his health is or is likely to be permanently injured, is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for three years.

The accused, who was not legally represented, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges of Failure to supply necessaries and maltreatment.

Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode, while granting the accused bail, counseled him on the need to be a man and provide adequate care for his wife and children.

Ijiyode, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like amount.

He ordered that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court jurisdiction and the address must be verified by the prosecutor.

Ijiyode who also ordered that the surety must not be below Grade Level 06, must provide two recent passport photographs.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 25, for a mention.