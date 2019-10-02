<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Police in Zaria, on Wednesday arraigned one Abdul-Malik Ahmad, popularly known as Dudu of Tudun-Wada, Zaria before an Upper Sharia Court, for criminal conspiracy, criminal force and assault.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Abdul Lawal said one Sagir Baba, popularly known as Nationalist, of Kaura, Zaria-city, reported to Danmagaji Divisional Police station that some political thugs attacked him on Sept. 13.

Lawal said the complainant had reported that some political thugs led by the accused, attacked him while driving out of Muslim Hospital, Danmagaji, Zaria, where he went to sympathise with a patient.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant sustained serious injuries due to the attack.

According to the prosecutor, the offences are contrary to sections 117, 215 and 216 of Kaduna State Sharia Penal Code.

The prosecutor presented one of five witnesses lined up, Aminu Yahuza, who told the court that he was in another car behind the complainant’s vehicle when the incident occurred.

“I came out of my car and met the accused person, Dudu, who by then was standing by the side and begged him to stop maltreating the complainant.”

After cross examining the witness, counsel to the accused person, Buraida Ja’afaru urged the court to dismiss the witness statement because of alleged inconsistencies.

He told the court that the statement of the witness was contradictory, adding that being a close associate of the complainant, meant that he was not a competent witness.

The Judge, Malam Musa Ibrahim-Hunkiyi, adjourned the case to Oct. 16, for the complainant to present other witnesses.