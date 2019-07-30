<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 31-year-old man, Sunday Ibe, was on Tuesday, arraigned in Lagos for allegedly receiving N6.8 million worth of stolen phones at Computer Village in Ikeja.

The police arraigned Ibe on a four-count charge, bordering on receiving stolen property before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Ibe, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others still at large at 10.20 a.m. in September, 2018 at Computer Village, Ikeja.

Emuerhi said that Ibe received various models of Tecno and Infinix mobile phones, valued at N2.5 million belonging to one Benjamin Inibele from one Ahmed Aliyu.

“On the same day, the defendant also received 35 pieces of Infinix Hot 6 Android phones, valued at N2.1million from Aliyu, property of Mr Bashir Hussaini.

“He received different types of Android phones, belonging to a third complainant, Mr Abubakar Ahmed which were valued at N2.2 million from Aliyu,” Emuerhi said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 328 (1)(2)(a)(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sule-Amzat said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She added that one of the sureties must be a blood relation to the defendant.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Oct. 28 for mention.