A 33-year-old man, Oladeji Babatunde, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing diesel worth N2.3 million.

Babatunde, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Peter Nwagwu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still at large on Aug. 12 at the Oshodi area of Lagos.

Nwagwu said that the defendant stole the diesel belonging to the complainant, Mr Folorunsho Amodu.

“The complainant discovered that his diesel had been stolen, and after several investigations, the defendant, who lives around the neighbourhood was alleged to be guilty. The case was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested,’’ the prosecutor said.

Nwagwu said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes a three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides for two-years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs Y.O Aje-Afunwa, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1.2 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Aje-Afunwa also ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 26, for mention.