



The Police in Osun, on Thursday, arraigned a 38-year-old man, Odedoyin Idowu, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly abducting a 4-year-old boy.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Elijah Adesina, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 14, around 6:30 pm. at Ijaodola area, Modakeke-Ife.

Adesina said that the defendant conspired with others, now at large, to commit the assault.

He added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by invading the area forcefully and taking the boy, which caused pandemonium in the area.

The prosecutor further said that the defendant assaulted one Akinwale Sabitiyu by pushing and beating her up.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 249(d), 252, 351 and 517 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.





The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and breach of peace.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Ayodele Olaoye, pleaded for bail for his client, with a pledge that he would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A. A. Adebayo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum.

Adebayo added that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with the address to be verified by the prosecutor and court officials.

He also ordered that the surety must present three recent passport photographs.

The magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 3, for hearing.