



The police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 28-year-old man, Emmanuel Segun, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N1.6 million fraud.

The defendant, who is of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of fraud.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 9, at about 10:30 a.m in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N1.6 million from one Mr Omoniyi Ayodele by pretence.





According to him, the offence contravenes Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Chris Omokhafe, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail application, saying that the defendant might jump bail, if granted.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olanike Adegoke, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till Aug. 28, for hearing.