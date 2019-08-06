<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Tuesday arraigned a 37-year-old lawyer, Muhammed Ali, in a Kabusa Grade I Area Court, for failing to produce a suspect in a criminal intimidation case.

Ali, of no. 55,321 road Gwarimpa Estate, FCT is charged with screening one Muazu Omolari.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, told the court that Miss Victoria Inaji who resides at no. 24 Okemese crescent Garki, Abuja reported the case at the Garki Police station, FCT on June 24.

Lawal informed the court that, when the case of criminal intimidation was being investigated against Omolari, the defendant stood as surety while he was on administrative bail from the police station.

He also said that the defendant promised to produce Omolari at the station any day his presence was required.

The prosecution further alleged that instead of producing the suspect, the defendant assisted him to escape and equally frustrated the police investigation.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of Section 167 of the Penal Code Law.

After the charge was read to defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Ibrahim Kagarko, admitted the defendant to bail on self cognisance and adjourned the case to Aug. 7 for hearing.