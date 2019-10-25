<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police has arraigned the Managing Editor of the BIGPEN Online newspaper, Joe Ogbodu, and Prince Amour Udemude at the Magistrate court 5 Asaba, over a story on the oil crisis rocking Uzere community Isoko South local government.

The former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Ogomudia and one Sam Ogrih, had been reportedly accused in the publication of allegedly sponsoring and funding armed youths with the codename “Freedom Fighters”, said to be allegedly unleashing mayhem in the community.

But the former CDS and Ogrih had since denied their alleged involvement in the crisis and sponsoring of the armed youths, (Freedom Fighters) in the community.

In a charge no CMA/425c/2019, the commissioner of police vs Prince Amour Udemude and Joe Ogbodu, the two journalists, who reported the story were charged for misdemeanor to wit defamatory publication.

In the charge sheet obtained by newsmen, the five counts read thus:

Count 1

That you Prince Amour Udemude ‘m’ and Joe Ogbodu ‘m’ and others now at large, in the month of October 2019, while in Asaba, within Asaba Magisterial District, did conspired among yourselves to commit misdemeanour to wit Defamatory Publication and thereby committed an offence publishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code Law Cap. C21 of Delta State 2006.

Count II

That you Prince Amour Udemude ‘m’ and Joe Ogbodu ‘m’ and others now at large, in the month of October 2019, while in Asaba, within Asaba Magisterial District, with intent to injure the reputation of one Sam Ogrih, by exposing him to hatred or ridicule, did publish on BIGPEN ONLINE that Ogrih has been a major financier of armed boys unleashing terror in Uzere community and thereby committed an offence publishable under Section 357 of the Criminal Code Law Cap. 21, of Delta State 2006.

Count III

That you Prince Amour Udemude ‘m’ and Joe Ogbodu ‘m’ and others now at large, in the month of October 2019, while in Asaba, within Asaba Magisterial District, with intent to injure the reputation of one Sam Ogrih, by exposing him to hatred and ridicule, did publish on SAHARA REPORTERS that Sam Ogrih, Columbus, Etuwede were behind the vicious attacks witnessed in attacks witnessed in Uzere community and supplied some youths with guns and other dangerous weapons to attack those who opposed the diversion and embezzlement of the twenty million naira oil largess released to the community by Nigeria National Petroleum Development Company and thereby committed an offence publishable under Section 357of the Criminal Code, Cap. C21 vol.1 Laws of Delta State 2006.

Count IV

That you Prince Amour Udemude ‘m’ and Joe Ogbodu ‘m’ and others now at large, on 17th of October, 2019, at Asaba, within Asaba Magistrate District, with intent to injure the reputation of Sam Ogrih, by exposing him to hatred and ridicule, did publish on BIGPEN ONLINE that over forty percent of armed youths in Uzere are Sam Ogrih boys and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 357 of the Criminal Code, Cap. C21 vol. 1.Laws of the Delta state 2006

COUNT V

That you Prince Amour Udemude ‘m’ and Joe Ogbodu ‘m’ and others now at large, on 14th of October, 2019, at Asaba, within Asaba Magistrate District, did publish on BIGPEN ONLINE that Sam Ogrih has been a major financier of the armed boys unleashing terror in Uzere community, which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, knowing or having reason to believe that such report is false thereby committed an offence punishable under section 59 of the Criminal Code, Cap. C21 vol. 1.Laws of the Delta state 2006.

After listening to the five counts charge, the journalist pleaded not guilty and their counsels, Chuks Ebu and Lawrence Obiorah respectively, applied for their bail.

Thereafter the Presiding Magistrate, court 5, Asaba, B.N. Anumadu, (Mrs), granted the application for bail for the two journalists and the case adjourned to November 12, 2019 for hearing.