Ebonyi State Police Command, on Monday, arraigned six persons over unlawfully possession of firearms in the state.
The suspects are Orogwu Ndubuisi, Odeh Sunday, Nwoba Chika, Orogwu Prescious, Edeh Samuel and Chinwendu Daniel.
They were arraigned on before an Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court on six counts bothering on unlawful possession of firearms, conspiracy, unlawful society, amongst others.
The police prosecutor, Inspector Mbam Chinedu, told the court that the accused persons committed the offences at Ugbodo Primary School, Ogbodo community, in the Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.
According to him, the offences were punishable under sections 516A (a), 64, II (3) and 12 of both the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Vol. 1 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009 and the Ebonyi State Internal Security Enforcement and related matters Law, Cap 55, Vol. 2, Laws of Ebonyi State, 2009.
The charge read in part, “That you Orogwu Ndubuisi ‘m’, Odeh Sunday ‘m’, Nwoba Chika ‘m’, Orogwu Prescious ‘f’, Edeh Samuel ‘m’ and Chinwendu Daniel ‘m’ and others at large on the 27th day of October, 2019, at Ugbodo Community Primary School in the jurisdiction if this Honourable Court did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: unlawful possession of dangerous weapons and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 516A (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.
“That you Orogwu Ndubuisi ‘m’, Odeh Sunday ‘m’, Nwoba Chika ‘m’, Orogwu Prescious ‘f’, Edeh Samuel ‘m’, Chinwendu Daniel ‘m’ and others at large on the 27th day of October, 2019, on the same date and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did conspire amongst yourselves to cause extreme fear to members of the public and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 516A(a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria.