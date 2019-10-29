<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ebonyi State Police Command, on Monday, arraigned six per­sons over unlawfully posses­sion of firearms in the state.

The suspects are Orogwu Ndubuisi, Odeh Sunday, Nwo­ba Chika, Orogwu Prescious, Edeh Samuel and Chinwendu Daniel.

They were arraigned on be­fore an Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court on six counts bothering on unlawful possession of fire­arms, conspiracy, unlawful so­ciety, amongst others.

The police prosecutor, In­spector Mbam Chinedu, told the court that the accused per­sons committed the offences at Ugbodo Primary School, Ogbo­do community, in the Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the of­fences were punishable under sections 516A (a), 64, II (3) and 12 of both the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Vol. 1 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009 and the Ebonyi State Internal Security Enforcement and related mat­ters Law, Cap 55, Vol. 2, Laws of Ebonyi State, 2009.

The charge read in part, “That you Orogwu Ndubuisi ‘m’, Odeh Sunday ‘m’, Nwoba Chika ‘m’, Orogwu Prescious ‘f’, Edeh Samuel ‘m’ and Chin­wendu Daniel ‘m’ and others at large on the 27th day of October, 2019, at Ugbodo Com­munity Primary School in the jurisdiction if this Honourable Court did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: unlawful possession of dangerous weapons and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 516A (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

“That you Orogwu Ndubui­si ‘m’, Odeh Sunday ‘m’, Nwoba Chika ‘m’, Orogwu Prescious ‘f’, Edeh Samuel ‘m’, Chinwendu Daniel ‘m’ and others at large on the 27th day of October, 2019, on the same date and place in the aforementioned Magis­terial District, did conspire amongst yourselves to cause extreme fear to members of the public and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 516A(a) of the Crimi­nal Code, Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria.