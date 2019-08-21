<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Wednesday, arraigned a 29-year-old hotelier, Damilola Bamiduro, who allegedly drove recklessly and killed a motorcycle rider in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, who resides at Alagbado, Lagos, is charged with reckless driving and causing death.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 11 at Raypower Road, Alagbadeo, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant drove his pathfinder jeep in a dangerous and reckless manner and crushed a 35-year-old motorcycle rider, Mr Joel Bamigbola to death.

Ayorinde alleged that Bamiduro drove his car in a reckless manner, having no regards for other road users.

The victim, he said, was declared dead in the hospital.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 20(1) of Road Traffic Law, Law of Lagos State, of Nigeria, 2012.

Bamiduro pleaded not guilty .

Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 30 for mention.