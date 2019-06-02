<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A man identified as Okiki Akintola, 50, and his son Mohammed, 22, have been arraigned before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court for alleged assault on an employee of Ikeja Electric (IE).

Their arraignment followed a viral video on social media which showed the duo and a teenager Abdulameed Okiki attacking the disco worker who was part of a team on official duty at Temidire CDA, Araromi in Oluhunda Community, Adamo, Ikorodu on May 22.

The defendants were seen in the video attempting to fall a linesman off a 30-feet ladder he used to climb a pole in their neighbourhood apparently to disconnect their light.

Consequently, they were arrested and arraigned on five counts of conspiracy, assault, obstruction of lawful duty under Section 117 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, before Magistrate A.O. Ogbe on May 30.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and were admitted to bail in N20,000 each with a reliable surety who must produce evidence of tax for one year.

The case was adjourned till June 24.