A 52-year-old man, Pius Miller, and his son, Israel, 17, were on Tuesday docked in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for allegedly stealing a telecommunications cable.

The cable was valued at N11,700.

The Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 30 at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex in Ile-Ife.

Mr Osanyintuyi said that the accused conspired with an intent to commit felony to wit: stealing telecommunications cable, property of the hospital.

He added that the offence contravened Sections 383, 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

The defence counsel, Mr Ben Adirieje, applied for the bail of the accused on liberal terms.

Adirieje pledged that the accused would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mr Ishola Omisade, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety each in like amount.

Omisade added that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until September 3 for hearing.