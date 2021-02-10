



A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, on Wednesday, ordered that a 35-year-old security guard, Patrick Akpan, who allegedly beat his three-year-old daughter to death be remanded in prison custody.

The police charged Akpan with manslaughter.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka did not take the plea of the accused for want in jurisdiction.

The judge ordered that the case file be duplicated and a copy sent to the Lagos Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until February 23 for DPP advice.





Earlier, the prosecution counsel, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that Mr. Akpan committed the offence on December 27, 2020, in Jakande Estate, Lekki Phase II, Lagos.

The police officer said Mr. Akpan beat up his daughter with a belt for messing up his apartment.

The police added that the victim died in her mother’s arms while being taken to the hospital.

He said the offence contravened Section 224 and is punishable under section 229 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

Section 229 stipulates life imprisonment for manslaughter.