



The police on Friday arraigned two fashion designers in a Karmo Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating and tearing a housewife’s clothes off.

The police charged Yusuf Saidu and Tukur Hassan with force and assault and criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

The Prosecutor, Mr Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the case was reported at the Karmo Police Station on March 9 by the complainant, Mr Saheed Adeniji on behalf of his wife, Mariam, who lives at Karmo, Abuja.

Ukagha alleged that the defendants who live in the same house, and others now at large, assaulted the complainant’s wife.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of section 266 and 268 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, they liable to two years in prison, or with fine, or with both.

After the charge was read to them they pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50, 000 each.

Maiwada ordered the defendants to produce one surety each who must reside within the court jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until April 15 for hearing.