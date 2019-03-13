



The police on Wednesday arraigned a farmer, Sanda Bakura, in a Mgistrates’ Court in Minna for allegedly stealing 150 cows and slaughtering 50 others.

Bakura, whose address was not given, is charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. John Steven, told the court that one Mohammed Mohammed reported the matter at the Erena station on March 6.

Steven alleged that the accused conspired with others, at large, invaded the complainant’s farm and stole 150 cows and killed 50 others.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

After the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, prayed the court for adjournment to enable police complete investigation into the matter.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mariam Kings, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kings adjourned the matter until March 28.