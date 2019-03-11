



The police on Monday arraigned a 53 -year-old factory worker, Nwodo Eze, at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for alleged impersonation.

Eze, who resides at Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, entered a `not-guilty’ plea on a charge of impersonating a defence counsel.

The Prosecutor, Insp Josephine Ikhayere, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 5, in at Magistrates’ Court 20, Ogba, Ikeja.

She alleged that the defendant presented himself as a counsel to a defendant in a criminal case.

The prosecution said Eze, who appeared for a defendant, was asked by Magistrate O.O Akindosote, to present documents to prove that he was a lawyer.

She said that Eze, failed to do so because he was not a lawyer and the magistrate ordered for his arrest.

Ikhayere said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 380 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes three years imprisonment for any convicted offender.

The Magistrate Mrs A.K Dosunmu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 28 for mention.