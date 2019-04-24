<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The police on Wednesday arraigned a driver, Taiwo Ajayi and his friend Bola Ige, in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court for allegedly robbing a passenger of her possessions.

Ajayi 45 and Ige 42, whose addresses were not given are charged with two counts of conspiracy and thef.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olaiya Olaoye, told the court that one Kuburat Abdullahi of Border Community Development Agency, Maitama, Abuja reported the matter on Jan. 3 at the IGP-IRT, Abuja.

According to Olaoye, the complainant alleged that she boarded Taiwo’s cab on her way to the park to travel to Ibadan on Nov. 12, 2018.

The prosecutor said as soon as the complainant sat in the car, Taiwo increased the volume of his radio and started driving recklessly.

He said while she was complaining, his accomplice Ige surfaced from the booth of the car through the back seat and held her by the throat.

The prosecutor further alleged that the defendants robbed the complainant of her Samsung, Nokia and Itel phones all valued at N104,000.

He added that the defendants equally collected N75,000 cash from the complainant before pushing her out of the cab.

The prosecutor said it was during investigation that the police tracked one of the stolen phones to the person that bought it, which led to the arrest of the defendants.

The offence, he said contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, admitted the defendants to bail jointly in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

Nwosu-Iheme adjourned the case until May 15, for hearing.