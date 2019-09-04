<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Wednesday arraigned two domestic helps workers in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing jewellery worth N50 million.

The police charged a cook, Janet Uwa 43, and Dennis Udoh, 23, with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Innocent Anyigor, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 24, at Victoria Garden City, Victoria Island.

He alleged that Uwa, a cook and Udoh, a domestic servant connived and stole Mrs Elizabeth Nkana’s jewellery worth N50 million and also stole 54,000 dollars.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Uwa and Udoh pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Newsmen report that section 287 and 411 prescribes a three year jail term for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N5million each with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 21 for mention.