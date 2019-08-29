<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Thursday arraigned a company’s secretary, Elizabeth Ukeugbo, at a Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, for allegedly tagging her employer `a debtor’ on social media.

Ukeugbo, who resides in Kado, Life Camp, Abuja, is facing a one-count charge of defamation of character.

The Prosecution Counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 16.

Ogbobe alleged that the complainant, Emmanuel Chucks, said the defendant uploaded his pictures on different social media platforms and tagged him a debtor, who could not pay salary.

Ogbobe further alleged that the pictures and comment went viral, defaming the complainant’s character and affecting his business and personality negatively.

He said that the defendant admitted committing the offence during police investigation.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sec. 392 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Linda Chidama, admitted the defendant to a N200,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Chimada adjourned the case to Sept. 3 for hearing.