The police, on Wednesday, arraigned Gbenga Akomolafe, 55, a caretaker, before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ilupeju-Ekiti for allegedly collecting N935,000 house rents without remitting same to the owner, Abbey Olamilekan.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Adeniyi Famodimu, told the court that the accused person, on or before January 2018, rented out a block of 14 hostel rooms to students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti without the consent of the house owner.

Famodimu also told the court that the accused person, who rented the said rooms without the consent of the owner, also converted the money to his personal use.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections: 390(9) and 421 of the Criminal Code Volume 1, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The accused, who was not represented by any counsel, pleaded not guilty to the two-count brought against him.

Famodimu then prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him prepare properly for the case.

The Chief Magistrate, Joseph Ayodele, granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N200,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Ayodele adjourned the case to September 17 for hearing.