The police on Tuesday arraigned two applicants in a Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing a plasma tv valued at N32,000 and Recharge Cards of different networks valued at N8,000 belonging to their neighbours.

The police charged Hamza Hassan, and Francis Isaya, who reside in Gbuduwi, Kabusa, with criminal conspiracy, criminal force, assault, house breaking and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Mahmud Lawal, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 20 in Gbaduwi, Kabusa.

Lawal alleged that, the complainants, Precious Bayoko and Eze Silas, a clergy, who lives in the same address, reported the matter at the Kabusa police station.

The prosecutor said, the complainant reported that Hassan and Isaya, conspired with others now at large and broke into their houses.

He alleged that they also stole N24,000 cash and a wristwatch valued at N18,000.

Lawal alleged that when Eze refused to surrender some of his belongings, they beat him thereby committing the offence of assault.

The offence, he contravened the provisions of sections 97, 263, 265, 287, and 347 of the Penal Code law.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them.

The Judge Aliyu Kagarko, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be responsible citizens who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Kagarko then adjourned the case until Aug. 20, for trial.