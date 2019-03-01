



The police on Friday arraigned two friends in a Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly forging Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) vehicle auction papers.

The police charged Emmanuel Bassey and Anthony Okon, with joint act, criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery.

The police prosecutor, Chijioke Okezie, told the court that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 4, Abuja, received a petition from Mr Segun Adeyemi, on Nov. 6, 2018.

Okezie alleged that the defendants allegedly impersonated NCS officers and forged papers of an Hiase Bus.

He said the complainant allegedly transferred N2. 4 million to the defendants and they converted the amount to their personal use.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of section 79, 312, 322 and 364 of the Penal Code.

However, the defendants denied committing the offence.

Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1.6 million with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be a Civil Servant in the Federal Civil Service, produce a copy of their appointment letter and last promotion letter.

The magistrate further ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until April 8, for further hearing.