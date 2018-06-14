A 38-year-old woman, Bose Emmanuel and 50-year-old man, Akerele Jimoh, were on Thursday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged unlawful abortion.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendants, whose addresses were unknown, are facing a charge of unlawful abortion.

The Prosecuting Officer, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 3, in Emure-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants unlawfully aborted the pregnancy of one Blessing Emmanuel.

He said the offence contravened Section 329 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor had prayed the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence.

Mr Busuyi Ayorinde, Counsel to the defendants filed an oral bail application urging the court to admit his client to bail.

He said defendants were still innocent, adding that they were prepared to submit themselves to court proceedings and would not jump bail if granted.

The prosecutor did not object to the application as according to him, the granting of bail remained the exclusive right of the court.

Giving ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted the application filed by the defendant as they were admitted to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety each in like sum.

Adegboye adjourned the case until July 16 for hearing.