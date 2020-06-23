



Two employees of a restaurant were arraigned before an Ogudu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday, for theft allegation.

The duo, Pius Ochang and Demola Ayoade are accused of stealing bottles of mayonnaise, tomato ketchup and barbeque source worth N32,000.

Both defendants, aged 36 years and residing in Ogudu area of Lagos State, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, granted the defendants a N50,000 bail each with one surety each in like sum.

Kubeinje said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have verifiable residential and office addresses.





She adjourned the case until July 15.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momoh, had earlier told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 6 at the restaurant on Ogudu Road, Lagos.

Momoh alleged that the defendants conspired and stole 56 bottles of Bama Mayonnaise, three bottles of Heinz Tomatoes Ketchup and five bottles of Heinz Barbeque source, sold the products and shared the money.

The prosecutor said the offences violated sections 280(1) (a) punishable under section 287 (4) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 287 carries three years’ imprisonment for stealing, while Section 411 attracts two years jail term for conspiracy.