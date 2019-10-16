<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

36-year-old Wale Adam on Wednesday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged theft, assault and malicious damage against three persons in Badagry.

Adam, whose address was not provided in the charge sheet, is facing a one-count charge of stealing, assault and malicious damage, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendant allegedly stole an infinix Smart 3-plus phone valued at N45,000, property of one Mr Momodu Jamiu.

“Adam also stole one Techno Spark 3 phone valued at N34,000, belonging to one Morufu Olaogun.

Nkem also alleged that the defendant damaged N32,000 Techno K7 phone, Samsung J410F phone, valued at N90,000, a laptop valued at N70,000 as well as N65,000 show glass, N5,000 door and ceiling fan valued at N6,000, all belonging to one Michael Olayemi.

He further alleged that Adam beat up and inflicted injury on Olayemi.

He said that the offence was committed at about 10pm on Oct.11, at Mowo area of Badagry.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 287, 173 and 339 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted the defendant to bail with N200,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case to Dec.16, for mention.