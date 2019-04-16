<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There was pandemonium, Tuesday, in Asaba metropolis after police shot dead a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It was gathered that the IPOB members who were on a peaceful demonstration along Nnebisi road were accosted by policemen by the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Although details of the clash were sketchy, an eyes witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the victim was reportedly shot by the police who were detailed to disperse the IPOB members.

Delta Police image maker, ASP Chuks Orisewezie denied that a protester was killed,adding that the police arrested four IPOB members, adding that one protester was seriously injured.

He said, “The IPOB members this morning started protesting and attack our men at A Division, Asaba, on that process they were arrested. They assembled at Logos-Asaba expressway, and marched to Nnebisi road to launch attack on the police station”

He said Items recovered from IPOB members included pump action, 4 jack knives, charms, a Biafran flag and cans of fuel.