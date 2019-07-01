<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Oyo state Police Command has said it is investigating the alleged sale of an eight-month-old baby boy for N50,000 by the mother and foster father in Ibadan.

The father of the baby, a Chinese expatriate was said to have been deported by his employer, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), handling the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge rail line, after discovering that he was responsible for the pregnancy that gave birth to the baby boy.

According to the family of the mother of the baby, the Chinese expatriate unknown to them had been having love affairs with the mother of the baby at a secluded place near the yard of the company for several months, promising that he would marry her.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi who told newsmen that the matter was reported at Omi Adio Police Station by some concerned residents, said the case is being investigated by the command to ascertain the veracity of the alleged transaction.

The suspect, who was simply identified as Mary, the police said was arrested along with her boyfriend, Odunayo following a report that the duo connived to sell the baby after the biological father had been deported ostensibly to avoid embarrassment for the company.

The complainant, a worker with CCECC, Mr Moses Kehinde said that the father of the baby, ( Chinese expatriate) had persuaded the lady to abort the pregnancy but the baby’s mother never supported the idea, the consequence of which led to disagreement between the two lovers,

He said ” Shortly after, the baby developed health challenges, to the point that the mother could not afford the hospital bills, but within a short time the baby got well and was playing around at home.

” Now, the police is saying a good Samaritan came and decided to take up the treatment of the baby. And decided to take the baby away from the mother and bought her a cell phone.

” That is a cock and bull story. The question is how can a mother give away eight-month baby, that is still breastfeeding to a strange man just because the man cares and not be with the child at the hospital bed. Instead, the mother is here romancing with another lover?”

The police spokesperson maintained the baby was not sold based on the findings at preliminary investigation.

Fadeyi while confirming that the Chinese expatriate has been repatriated, said that the lady was released after it was discovered that she did not sell the baby.

He, however, said that the police have commenced a full investigation into the alleged sale of the baby.

Fadeyi said, “It happened a while ago. The lady was impregnated by the Chinese national, his employer has repatriated him. But, the blood of the baby was tick. The baby has pneumonia. Somebody came to the rescue of the baby to take care of the hospital bill.

“When the people did not see the baby, they accused the lady of selling the baby. The DPO in the area intervened and they invited the man who promised to take care of the baby, to assist with the hospital bill.

“The man who impregnated the lady has been repatriated. Even, he has been repatriated before the case was reported with the police. The DPO said that they are still conducting investigation. She promised to update me if there is any development. “