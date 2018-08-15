The Police in Enugu State are investigating alleged murder of one Chizoba Ogbonna-Izuchukwu, 46, by his brother, Raphael Izuchukwu, 40, in Igboeze North Local Government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in Enugu on Wednesday that the incident happened on Aug. 3.

Amaraizu said that preliminary investigation showed that the suspect confessed to killing his brother and burying him in the early hours of Aug. 3.

He said that the suspect claimed that deceased had been sick for long and there was no money to continue bearing the costs of his brother’s treatment.

The spokesman said the police arrested the suspect following a tip off.

“The sleepy and calm community of Ugwuagbo-Inyi in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State was thrown into mourning as the news of the killing and burying of a brother by another brother was released to the members of the public.

“It was gathered that one Raphael Izuchukwu from Ugwuagbo-Inyi community had, on that fateful day, killed his elder brother identified as one Chizoba Ogbonna-Izuchukwu and went ahead to bury him.

“Full scale investigations have commenced as the suspect is now helping the police in their investigations,’’ he said.