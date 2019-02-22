



The Police Command in Enugu state says it has commenced investigation into the alleged murder of an All Progressives Congress (APC) supporter, Ishienyi Onah, in Nsukka axis of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement in Enugu on Friday.

Amaraizu said that Ishienyi, 24, also known as `Odarije’, was murdered by a yet to be identified assailants on Feb. 19 at Agbamere village in Eha Alumona community near Nsukka.

He said: “Ohah was rushed to a nearby hospital by relatives when they found his body lying on the road very early morning of that fateful day.

“But he was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty in the hospital.’’

The police spokesman said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in the Mortuary at Daughters of Divine Love Hospital, Nsukka for post mortem examination.