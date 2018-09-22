The Police Command in Akwa Ibom on Friday appealed to aggrieved youths of Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun local government areas to lay down their arms within five days and embrace peace.

The appeal is contained in a statement signed by DSP MacDon Odiko, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo.

The statement also enjoined the aggrieved youths to assemble at Central School, Ikot Akpankuk, Ukanafun, to surrender their arms for documentation from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26.

According to the statement, the assembly for surrendering and documentation of arms is expected to hold from 8a.m to 6p.m each day.

Odiko also stated that the gesture was meant for reconciliation, rehabilitation and reintegration of the aggrieved youths of Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun councils of the state.

“It is hoped that this gesture will lead to complete reconciliation, rehabilitation and reintegration of the aggrieved youths,” he stated.

Odiko also stated that the gesture was expected to pave the way for the government to develop the affected communities.

NAN recalled that Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun crisis which began about a year ago had led to hardship, insecurity and loss of lives in the area.