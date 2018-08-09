The Nigeria Police in a report has absolved the Dangote Transport Company of any fault in an accident involving one of its Howo trucks, which collided with an 18-seater Toyota bus belonging to the Gombe State Transport Company at Gazok village, Farin-Lamba, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau State on August 3.

Dangote was absolved by a report that followed investigation of the accident by the police.

According to police findings: “The primary cause of the accident was due to mechanical fault which could be as a result of poor maintenance attitude from the driver of the Toyota bus.”

As a result of the accident, eight persons lost their lives, while 10 others sustained injuries.

The outcome was contained in a two-page police investigation report sent by the Nigeria Police, Vom Division, Jos Plateau State to the Head of Operations, Dangote Cement Transport Company, Gboko Plant, Benue State, which was signed by the Divisional Police Officer, Kaduna-Vom Division, CSP Abubakar A. Omade.

According to the report: “From investigation carried out, the following facts emerge: That the two motor vehicles were travelling in opposite direction, with the Howo truck coming from Farin Lamba axis while the Toyota bus was coming from Riyom L.G.A.

“That at Gazok village, the right back tyre of the Toyota bus burst off, forcing the driver to lose control, veered to the opposite lane and had collision with the Howo truck. That after the collision with the Toyota bus, the Howo truck went and crushed a Boxer Baja motorcycle parked by the road side.

“That as a result of the unfortunate mishap, eight (8) persons as listed above lost their lives and ten others sustained various degrees of injuries. That on the request of the decease (sic) relations and considering the bad condition of the corpses, they were all released to their various relations for burial.

“Opinion/Conclusion: In view of the above, it could be seen that the primary cause of the accident was due to mechanical fault which could be as a result of poor maintenance attitude from the driver of the Toyota bus. If he had survive (sic) the accident, he will be charged to court for reckless/dangerous driving and poor maintenance culture contrary to Section 28 and 40 respectively of the Road Traffic Act (R.T.A.) But unfortunately, he lost his life in the accident which make it difficult for him to be prosecuted in the court.”

In an earlier release, the DTC had noted: “The accident happened at Vom, an outskirt village to Jos on Friday 03/08/18. According to our driver and the police, an oncoming bus had a busted tyre and lost control. The bus left its lane and hit our truck who was on its own lane. The truck is GBK-2C-016 DUT81XA, which was empty from Gombe depot.

“We sent our men to the police station and they met the IPO, Mr. John and the DPO. According to the IPO, the police report will be released when they meet the owner of the bus. They will be going to Keffi to locate the bus owner because they said no one from the third party reported the case up till now except us.”