<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

All the suspects arrested in connection with the abduction and sale of ten Kano kids in Onitsha, Anambra State, have been charged to court for prosecution.

Briefing the media at Bompai Police headquarters of the Command on the progress made so far in the case, Kano State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Habu Sani, said that the law would now take its course.

He further disclosed that the police had apprehended two suspected kidnappers in connection with the abduction of an 11-year-old victim at Kwana Hudu quarter in the state capital on the 12th of November.

The suspects were named as 29-year-old Aminu Suleiman and 32-year-old Abdullrashid Ishaq, both of Tudun Murtala quarter, who were alleged to have abducted, drugged and buried their victim alive in an uncompleted building at Wase village in Minjibiri Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police boss, the suspects were trailed for days and were eventually picked in Kaduna, where they had relocated to evade arrest.

Also arrested was one Aliyu Mohammed of Diga quarter, who was described as a notorious armed robber and kidnapper operating along the Falgore forest axis in the state.

While saying that the suspect had been on the wanted list for the past four years, the Commissioner disclosed that the police bad recovered two AK47 rifles, 80 rounds of live ammunition, a pair of suspected army camouflage uniform, bullet proof and charms.

He appreciated the people of the state and the law-abiding members of the public for their prayers, support and cooperation, while praying for a peaceful festive season.