



The kidnapped lecturer of the University of Port Harcourt, Jones Gilbert Ayuwo, has been released, following “intense and relentless pressure mounted by the police.”

Newsmen learnt he was released on Tuesday morning.

Ayuwo’s release comes four weeks after his captivity.

Newsmen had reported that Ayuwo was kidnapped while returning from Andoni community along Bori Road in Rivers State, the same day the traditional ruler of Ikuru town, Aaron Ikuru was kidnapped.

Ikuru’s whereabouts are still unknown.

The police spokesperson in Rivers, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement on Tuesday said the release of the lecturer was “made possible due largely to the intense and relentless pressure mounted by the Police, who had before now, through technical intelligence, spotted their location and was closing in on them. The kidnappers on seeing the red flag abandoned the victim and took to flight.”





“With the release of the lecturer, the coast is now clear for the release of the traditional ruler, as all energies will now be channeled towards ensuring his release.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday is appealing to the public to remain calm as the command is poised to rid the State of the menace posed by these criminal elements”, Omoni said.

Although, the police said Mr. Ayuwo is currently receiving medical treatment and will soon reunite with his family and friends, a video already circulating on social media shows the lecturer in his residence celebrating his safe return.