<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Command in Enugu State says the abducted Permanent Secretary in Enugu State Ministry of Lands, Mr Augustine Udeh, has regained freedom.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, revealed this on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu.

Amaraizu said the abductors bowed to pressure mounted as a result of joint operations of security operatives leading to letting the perm. sec. off the hook.

“Udeh was allegedly abducted on Aug. 25 along Ituku-Awgu axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

“Following his abduction, security operatives had been on the trail until today, Aug. 27,’’ the police spokesman said.

The police spokesman said that manhunt was still on towards unmasking his abductors who hurriedly left him off the hook as security operatives were closing-in on them, adding that they absconded to avoid being nabbed at Ogbaku forest.

“A full scale investigation has been intensified into the incident,’’ he added.