Police have confirmed the killing of 55 people in the communal crisis the engulfed Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, said that the police had arrested 22 suspects in connection with the mayhem on Thursday.

Abdul-Rahaman said anti-riot and conventional policemen as well as a team of the state joint security operatives, Operation Yaki, despatched to the town have restored normalcy .

According to him, he has also visited the town and engaged youth leaders, traditional and religious leaders in the efforts to stop the crisis and prevent its spread

He noted that the timely imposition of curfew by the Kaduna State Government also helped to douse tension in the area.

The police chief assured that all perpetrators of the mayhem would be brought to book.

“Anybody that has a hand in this crisis must face the full wrath of law, we will not allow lawlessness; we remain committed to saving lives and property of every citizens,” he said.

He appealed to the public to continue to live in peace and assist the command with useful information to track the perpetrators.

A similar crisis erupted in February and left more than 10 people dead and hundreds of shops and residences burnt.

A total of 65 people alleged to have been involved in the February crisis were arraigned in court but the case is still pending.