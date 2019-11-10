<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, has revealed that the state police command under his watch has arrested about 1,500 suspected cultists in the last seven months.

Makama said between 1,200 and 1,500 of the suspected cultists were nabbed since he assumed duty as the Ogun CP.

Recall that Makama took over the Ogun State police command from Ahmed Iliyasu in April.

The police boss added that various arms were recovered from the arrested individuals.

He accused Okada riders of violating the rules and regulations guiding their operations in the state, asking them to obtain all necessary documents and number plates for their motorbikes as defaulters would be arrested and prosecuted.

Speaking on an Abeokuta radio station Friday, Makama urged members of the public to assist the police in intelligence gathering by giving the police necessary information that would aid the arrest of those violating the law.