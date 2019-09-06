<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Kano State have arrested a total of 100 suspected criminals for various crimes, ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, cyber crimes and forgery.

Remarking on these cases during a press conference held on Friday at the Command’s headquarters, Kano State the state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ahmed Illiyasu, said in one of the abduction cases, the suspects attempted to kidnap one Sani Yahaya of Goron-Dutse Quarters in the state.

According to him, the suspects included Sagir Liya, Rabiu Adamu and Murthar Sani, all of Zango Dan Audu village in Rimi Gado Local Government Area of the state. He said that the suspects had since confessed to having sent some intimidating text messages threatening to kidnap the complainant.

He further disclosed that working with Meyetti Allahs representatives in Kano and Kaduna states and with Aljan Network Security, they arrested five suspected kidnappers in Falgore forest, adding that the suspects had admitted to being behind a series of robbery and kidnapping cases in the affected area.

The police boss disclosed that one Hamisu Abdullahi and his colleague, Yusuf Abubakar, were in their net for extorting a total of N120, 000 from one Ibrahim Sani-Mainagge after they had threatened to kidnap his son.

“A Zain sim card which was used in sending the intimidating message was recovered from the suspects,” he stated while adding that all the cases would soon be charged to court.

Insisting that Kano is now a mortuary for criminals, he explained that 61 thugs (Yandabas) had been apprehended by the police.

He said that they were arrested in possession of different weapons such as long knives, short knives, axes, sticks, and cutlasses, 126 bottles of codeine expectorant and a large quantity of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.