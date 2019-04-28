<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos state government has confiscated a large amount of poisonous cow-skin and arrested three persons connected with the sale of toxic cow-skin popularly known as ‘Ponmo’ in Ojo and Iba local government and local council development areas of the State.

This disclosure was made by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris.

According to him, the three persons involved have been charged to court while samples of the confiscated ‘Ponmo’ had been sent to the National Agency for food and drugs administration and control (NAFDAC) laboratory for suitability test analysis for human consumption.

Idris while explaining what brought about the action stated that the attention of the State Government was drawn to the activities of traders who deal in the sales of the poisonous cow-skin at odd hours in different locations in Ojo and Iba.

“Preliminary investigations and suspects tracing revealed that the traders were very active in the early hours between 4.00am and 6.00am at various locations such as Volkswagen bus stop, iyana iba, Afolabi Ege Markets, all within Ojo and Iba.”

“Furthermore, a company said to be located at Ijedodo area of Iba LCDA was indicted as source of supply of this toxic Ponmo and has subsequently been put under surveillance,” Idris said.