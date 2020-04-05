<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nurses and Midwives in Plateau on Saturday threatened to withdraw their services if the State Government failed to provide them with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in the effort to curb the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the state

The health personnel under the auspices of National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Plateau Council, made the threat at a news briefing in Jos.

The Chairman of the council, Mrs Briskila Dabit, said, “Everyone knows about the danger of COVID-19 and it will be unfair on the side of government to expose our members to the virus without personal protection equipment.

“We have decided to down tools in all health centres, including Hospitals and Isolation Centres if the state government will not provide our members with the desired protection equipment.

“It is no longer news the havoc the ravaging virus is causing to doctors, nurses and midwives across the globe; we need protection if we must serve our fellow citizens as patriots.

“As an association, we are of the shortage of PPE in our Hospitals and Isolation Centres, Consequently, we have directed our members not to attend to any patient with a suspected case of corona virus without PPE”, Dabit declared.

Dabit, who told the nurses and midwives “No PPE, Don’t Risk Yourself “ frowned at the government’s exclusion of its members in the Task Force it recently set up to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state.





She called on the state government to release the employment letters of successful candidates of nurses and midwives to help bridge the gab of health personnel in hospitals and isolation centres.

She also called for the implementation of isolation and barrier Nursing techniques appropriately as well as control Ward traffic by limiting the number of visitors to hospitals.

She urged the state government to “use this opportunity to develop the health sector, which needs serious intervention.”

“Lastly, I urge all nurses in the state to take extreme care and sacrifice more during this period by adhering to all precautionary measures recommended by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and WHO to prevent transmission of the virus and stay safe”, Dabi admonished.

When contacted Simon Makut, Director of Press Affairs to Governor Simon Lalong described the nurses threat as unfortunate as “they are acting out of ignorance.”

“Regarding personal protective equipment, the Government has already purchased about 400 pieces and is also in the process of producing more locally here in Plateau State. The distribution to various hospitals and isolation centres will soon commence.”

“As for the Covid-19 committee, they are also captured in one of the sub-committees. What perhaps is happening is that they may not have been carried along properly at that level and the government will address it immediately”, Makut pledged.