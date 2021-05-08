The Executive Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Council of Plateau State, Hon. Ubandoma Joshua Laven, has appealed to Federal Government to provide incentives and grant Vigilante Group of Nigeria license to carry light weapons in the fight against kidnapping and banditry in the country.

Hon. Laven, the only PDP Local Government Chairman in Plateau State disclosed this after he was decorated as State Patron of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), held at Langtang North Local Government Secretariat, Plateau State.

The Council Chairman also called for adequate support to all other volunteer security outfits who have laid their lives in the battle against criminal elements in the society.

“You can not go after kidnappers and bandits with bare hands as doing so will endanger their lives in the line of duties, Federal Government should permit the Vigilante Group carry light weapons so that they can effectively police their environment.

“Apart from the light weapons, federal government should also give the vigilante group incentives so as to boost their mora. If people can render selfless services at the point of laying their lives on the line for the security of the country, I think they deserve more from Government.





“The Vigilante have the capacity, man power to effectively police our communities, some of them have laid down their lives at no cost, so of they are motivated, I believe we will get absolute result in the fight against I security in Nigeria.”

Hon. Laven said the Police and other security agencies have always commended the effort of the Vigilante Group in the fight against insecurity and vowed to push and support them in the realization of their dreams of having a crime free society.

He added, ”I make bold to say that the vigilante group are more closer to the communities and if properly engaged, they can contribute in addressing the overwhelming security challenges bedevilling the Nation.

He advised Nigerians to support the Vigilante in policing their environment to compliment the efforts of other security agencies in the fight against the menance of banditry and kidnapping that has now became a lucrative business in the country.

Also speaking, the Admin Commander of vigilante group of Nigeria, Plateau State Command, Abubakar Sadiq, said the chairman was chosen from among many others to be their Patron because of his contribution to the growth and development of his immediate community.

He expressed confident that the Chairman will do better that he has done in the past in securing lives and properties and said to whom much is given, more is expected.