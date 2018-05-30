The Berom ethnic nationality in Plateau State has accused Fulani herdsmen of raping and killing women in various communities in Riyom, Jos South and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state.

Vice President, Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO), Da. Iliya Choji Kim, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press conference on bloody attacks in Berom land, held at the BECO Secretariat, Jos, Plateau State.

Da. Kim said 16 persons were killed in cold blood in the month of May 2018 including a woman who was raped and killed on her way to visit the victims in hospital who were attack the previous day.

“The month of May has been a bloody one for the Berom, particularly in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas. Our women are being tortured, raped and in some instance killed. Reports of these incidences have been lodged with the relevant security agencies for action and no arrest have been made while victims are being rated as the accused.”

He explained that over 33,000 persons, mostly women, children and the aged have been displaced from 54 villages where the herdsmen are forcefully building houses without clearance.

Da. Kim alleged that since these people were displaced since 2001, they have not received relief materials from National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

He said the Berom ethnic nationality would not condone criminality, adding that they are ready flush out criminal elements among them if there is any.

“The killings in Barkin-Ladi, Bokkos, Bassa and Riyom Local Government Areas be properly investigated to fish out those responsible for sanction. Both Federal and State Governments may wish to act accordingly.

“The State Government should not allow the commendable effort they made over two years ago to waste way. The white paper on the Berom-Fulani peace and reconciliation committee be released immediately for implementation. The native villages that are under occupation be vacated for the people to get back to their ancestral homes to carry on their livelihood just like any other law abiding citizens of Nigeria.”

Worried over the incessant attacks, Governor Simon Lalong has directed the state Security outfit “Operation Rainbow” to embarked on recruitment of 810 security personnel, three each from the 270 electoral wards in the state.

Lalong discled this during the lauch of early warning system at the Operations Rainbow headquarters in Jos.

“Development of an Early Warning System is one of the most important platforms in conflict management, because it enables stakeholders to come up with various ways to identify potential conflict, before it erupts. At least three citizens from every ward of the state will be recruited to broaden the intelligence capability of “Operation Rainbow”.

Lalong stressed that other categories of criminals such as cattle rustlers and those burning farm lands will soon be thrown out of business, and pleaded with stakeholders to desist from defending them when they are brought to face justice.