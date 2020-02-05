<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Plateau House of Assembly has called for the full enforcement of the law banning the operations of commercial motorcyclists and tricyclists in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The House in a motion raised by Daniel Nanbol, member representing Lantang North Central, expressed concerns over the non-compliance of the law by motorcyclists.

Nanbol reminded the House that there was a law banning the operations of motorcycles in Jos and that even the tricycles have designated areas within which they are allowed to operate, noting that the unchecked operations of Okada and Keke riders in the state were constituting a security threat to the residents.

“It is not safe to board even tricycles in some areas, it will be good for the law enforcement agents to do their job,” he said.





The member representing Jos North Constituency, Hon. Baba Hassan, also expressed worry over the high level of insecurity stemming from the unchecked operations of Okada and Keke riders in the state.

Also, the House Majority Leader, Daniel Naanlong said that it was imperative for the people to adhere to the laws.

“We must ensure that the laws we enact are fully implemented,” he said.

The Speaker of the House, Abok Ayuba, agreed with his colleagues saying that it was sacrosanct for the laws passed by the house to be fully implemented.

“The laws we make must be implemented and we must call on those who fail to enforce this implementation to come before us and explain the reason for their failure,” he said.