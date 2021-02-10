



The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Mike Okoli, has ordered a manhunt for kidnappers who attacked speedboats and abducted passengers on the Okpoma/Odioma and Nembe/Brass waterways, Tuesday.

The two incidents occurred simultaneously and six passengers were allegedly kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be sea pirates.

The police spokesperson in Bayelsa State, Butswat Asinim, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.





Mr Asinim, a superintendent of police, said a joint operation: operatives from the Marine Police, Navy and Joint Task Force ‘Operation Delta Safe’ are combing the creeks to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the kidnappers.

The police spokesperson appealed to residents in the state to remain calm and volunteer useful information to security agencies in the state that could lead to the arrest of the kidnappers.