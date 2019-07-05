<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Abuja-based medical practitioner, Dr. Maxwell Odiegwu, has warned men to report at the nearest hospital immediately they discover that they cannot maintain an erection firm enough to have sexual intercourse.

He also advised men to imbibe healthy living to avoid erectile dysfunction.

Odiegwu, the Chief Medical Director of a private hospital in Abuja, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Friday.

He said that, to live healthy meant to eat well and exercise regularly.

Odiegwu said that the advice became important to enable men to guard against bad lifestyle choices that cause erectile dysfunction.

According to him, 50 per cent of men over the age of 40 will suffer some degree of erectile dysfunction.

Erectile dysfunction is a situation where a man is unable to attain an erect penis that is rigid enough for sexual penetration or sexual satisfaction.

He said, “People with certain illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension are susceptible to erectile dysfunction. More so, stress, eating habits and certain drugs can cause it.”

He said erectile dysfunction is not curable except its cause is identified, but it could be managed.

He advised men who detect weak erection early to seek medical help, noting that “any man with some degree of erectile dysfunction should watch out for signs of heart attack.