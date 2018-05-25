A 28-year-old pharmacist, Chinonso Odinaka, was on Friday charged before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly obtaining N3.8 million from a businessman under false pretences.

The accused, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The prosecution said the accused committed the offences sometime in June 2017 at Ojodu area of Lagos State.

The accused fraudulently obtained the sum of N3.8 million from the complainant, Henry Ugonna, under guise of supplying pharmaceutical products to him, Police ASP H. Obiazi alleged.

Obiazi said the accused did not supply the products after collecting the money.

He said: “The accused only refunded part of the money to the complainant when he was asked to return it.”

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 (3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the police.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, O. O. Oshin, granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until June 13.