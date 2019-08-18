<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A retired Assistant Inspector General, AIG, of Police, Ambrose Aisabor, says so long as there is no proper sharing of information among security agencies, the rivalry would remain a regular occurrence.

The retired top police officer, who spoke in a chat with Sunday Vanguard, noted that there has never been inter-agency harmony among the various security agencies in the country.

Particularly, he outlined petty jealousy, envy, sycophancy, and blackmail as factors fueling supremacy battle among the agencies.

To address the problem, he called for joint training among the agencies, regular workshops, seminars and revival of inter-agency sporting competitions.

His words: “There is no sharing of information among security agencies. What we have is inter-agency rivalry, petty jealousy, envy, sycophancy, blackmail and supremacy battle.

‘’There should be joint training among the junior ranks of the forces, regular workshops, seminars, and revival of sporting competitions among security agencies.

“It is time to equip the police adequately as they are supposed to be the lead agency in the internal security of the country.

“We fought a civil war for three years, but Boko Haram has taken more than 10 years and there is no end in sight. This fight against Boko Haram should be the concern of all security agencies now, not petty rivalry.

‘’It is not impossible that some security men are on the payroll of kidnappers. The manner the officers were ambushed showed that there is the possibility that security officers are working with kidnappers in the country.

‘’There should be a judicial commission of inquiry to unravel the riddle in the face-off. As far as the inter-agency rivalry among security forces in the country continues, there will always be a face-off among the various forces.

“There has never been the inter-agency relationship among the security agencies in Nigeria and there might not be any in the future.’