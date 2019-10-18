<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

About 48 hours after petrol tanker accident resulted to fire disaster at Upper Iweka and Ochanja areas of Onitsha, another petrol tanker caused yet more damage early on Friday morning in Onitsha.

The fire incident occurred at Omaba Phase two around Chukwudi Bus Stop Onitsha after another tanker laden with petrol fell at the middle of Onitsha/Enugu Expressway about 3.30am Friday.

Mr Emeka Obinwa, Executive Assistant to Gov Willie Obiano on Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEEMA) media confirmed the incident to newsmen on Friday in Awka.

He said that SEMA team visited the scene about 4 am on Friday, adding that no life was lost.

Obinwa said the incident took the same dimension as that of Wednesday afternoon, but noted that timely arrival of fire fighters in the state led to the quenching of the inferno.

“The second fire outbreak in Onitsha within the week was equally severe, property worth several billions of naira including buildings, vehicles and other valuable property were affected at Omaba Phase two.

“The petroleum product spilled through the gutter and resulted in the fire extending beyond the point the vehicle fell,’’ he said.

He said the fire extended to a mechanic workshop around the area and burnt vehicles parked in the place.

Obinwa said that full assessment on both Upper Iweka/Ochanja and Omaba disaster would be carried out by the agency.