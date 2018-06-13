A Danish man was on Wednesday remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to killing his wife and daughter at their home in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos.

Peter Nielsen, 53, appeared in court in the city accused of the murder of his wife, Zainab, 37, and their three-year-old daughter, Petra.

Prosecutors have said his wife — a singer popularly known as Alizee — suffered head injuries while the young girl was found poisoned.

Nielsen allegedly tried to cover up the deaths at the family’s home on the upscale Banana Island on April 5 as a domestic accident.

The case, which has attracted media attention in Nigeria where there is an increasing awareness about domestic violence, was adjourned until October 8.

Families and friends of the victims, as well as campaigners against domestic violence, have organised protests before Nielsen’s previous court appearances.