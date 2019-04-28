<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than four persons have been arrested by security operatives in Anambra state, following the assassination of the former Anambra state House of Assembly lawmaker, Chief Anthony Frank Igboka.

Though the state police command did not confirm the report yesterday, but a senior police officer in the state, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed it to newsmen, while the police commissioner, Mr Mustapha Dandaura, would address the press today (Monday)

But it was gathered on Sunday that one of the four suspects was from Nimo, Njikoka local government area, same community with the murdered former lawmaker.

Igboka, who was the President General of Nimo Development Union, was killed by unknown gunmen in his Chevrolet jeep car last week at about 7.30 pm.

The police source, who pleaded anonymity on Sunday, said the other perpetrators equally arrested were from Obosi and Onitsha respectively.

The source further said they were apprehended somewhere in Asaba, Delta state.

The four suspects were already in the Police custody at the moment, while Investigations were still going on.

Furthermore, it was gathered that some other arrests had been made in Nimo community on Friday night, in connection to the gruesome murder of Igboka .

The state police public relation’s officer PPRO, Mohammed Haruna, refused to talk on the issue, saying “the CP will address a press conference on Monday on the issue ”